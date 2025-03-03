Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the January 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SILEF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Silver Elephant Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile
