Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the January 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SILEF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Silver Elephant Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

