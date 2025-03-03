Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) vs. Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Wealth Solutions $14.34 billion 0.59 $1.21 billion $0.32 180.75 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China $146.00 billion 0.74 $12.10 billion $1.81 6.56

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Wealth Solutions. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Wealth Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.10% 0.14% 0.01% Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 10.66% 9.32% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China beats Brookfield Wealth Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

