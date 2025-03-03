Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 0.5 %

SFRGY stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

