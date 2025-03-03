Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

