Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 20.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) traded up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 120,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 223,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Radius Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52.
Radius Gold Company Profile
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Radius Gold
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.