QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $134.05 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

