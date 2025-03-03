New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,436,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,007,000 after acquiring an additional 473,484 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

STX opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

