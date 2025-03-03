Auxano Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

