Auxano Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

