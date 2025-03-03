Financial Council LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Financial Council LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,685,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,566 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

