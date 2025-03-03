Silver Coast Investments LLC Boosts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises about 1.1% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

