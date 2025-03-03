iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Silver Coast Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 893,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 12.5% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after purchasing an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,096,000 after buying an additional 247,190 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,428,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,758,000 after acquiring an additional 146,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,040,000 after acquiring an additional 112,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $39.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

