Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $437.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $580.18.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

