US Bancorp DE Sells 18,047 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Solventum were worth $32,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

