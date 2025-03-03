328 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 328 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $126,574,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $116.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
