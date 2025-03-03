328 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 328 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $126,574,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

