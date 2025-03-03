US Bancorp DE Buys 784 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

