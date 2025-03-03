Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

