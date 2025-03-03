Investment Partners LTD. Sells 105 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 52,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Synopsys by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $13,412,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $457.28 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.11 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average of $515.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

