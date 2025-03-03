Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.