Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 2.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $47,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares in the company, valued at $104,802,081.72. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

