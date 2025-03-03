Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

