Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, and GameStop are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily in online retailing and digital marketplaces. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of the digital economy, often influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological innovation, and shifts in traditional shopping patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,269,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,426,094. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $786.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,940. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $1,016.12. 91,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,541. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,064.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,073.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 2,040,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

