Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Amara Financial LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Amara Financial LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,476,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $132.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

