Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Increased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $65,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $173.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

