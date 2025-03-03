Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.