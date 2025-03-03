Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 10,675 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BATS:FBCG opened at $45.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

