Maia Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RWJ opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.27.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
