Maia Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $83.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.