Maia Wealth LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,513.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $224,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
