Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

Nuvve, Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares of companies that focus on producing or promoting renewable energy and sustainable technologies, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. Investors often choose these stocks to support environmentally friendly initiatives while potentially benefiting from the growing transition towards cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,670,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 1,674,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,430. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 883,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,852. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $190.20 million, a P/E ratio of 440.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

