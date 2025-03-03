Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 384.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VTV stock opened at $178.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

