Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Pool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $347.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.55. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.