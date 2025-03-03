New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equitable by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $55.03 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

