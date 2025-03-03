Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,837,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,556 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,192,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,712,000 after purchasing an additional 703,391 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,288,000 after purchasing an additional 654,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,189,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,047,000 after purchasing an additional 257,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 253,488 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF opened at $55.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5876 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

