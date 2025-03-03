Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

