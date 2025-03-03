Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes $32,000 Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CEV opened at $10.35 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

