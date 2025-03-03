Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,882,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.