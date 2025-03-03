DJE Kapital AG Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,561,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $474.95 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

