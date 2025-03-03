Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Purchases 250 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 44.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after buying an additional 749,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,054 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 124.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HSBC by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

