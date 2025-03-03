Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

