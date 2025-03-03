Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Holdings Cut by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $41.54 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

