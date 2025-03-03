US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $71.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

