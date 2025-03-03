US Bancorp DE Makes New $28.33 Million Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 430,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Stock Performance

ECG opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everus news, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

