United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,172,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $44,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 377.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. The trade was a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

