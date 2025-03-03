Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $36,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $164.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.83. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.73 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

