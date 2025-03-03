Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 773 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FDS opened at $461.93 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

