Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 50,313 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,313 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $40,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Verint Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,601.28. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

