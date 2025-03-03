Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 16,843 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

