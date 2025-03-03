Versor Investments LP Sells 9,711 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank OZK by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 942,309 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,306,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,809,000 after acquiring an additional 341,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.01 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

