Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $10.08 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.